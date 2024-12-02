Enza announces a partnership with TerraPay

The partnership intends to address key challenges hindering business growth in Africa and promote financial inclusion. Some of the main objectives of the partnership include transforming payment acceptance infrastructures by integrating TerraPay's extensive connectivity with over 2.1 billion mobile wallets globally.

This integration will enable the acceptance of mobile wallets alongside other payment brands, both online and offline. Additionally, the partnership aims to simplify cross-border payments for African businesses by leveraging TerraPay's access to over 7.5 billion bank accounts, more than 2 billion wallets, and millions of cards around the world.

Enza officials expressed enthusiasm about incorporating TerraPay's capabilities into their offerings to African banks, highlighting the potential to significantly improve financial access for businesses across the continent. In turn, representatives from TerraPay emphasised the partnership's potential to drive true financial inclusion by facilitating transformative transactions regardless of scale.

More information about the two companies

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Enza focuses on empowering African financial institutions with innovative payment solutions. According to enza, the company’s focus is to provide a rich API environment so that clients can concentrate on solving business challenges and not waste time and effort on technical integrations. The enza API is an important part of enza’s systems and our services.

TerraPay, established in 2014 and headquartered in London, operates a comprehensive cross-border payments network regulated in 31 markets globally, aiming to connect a borderless financial world while promoting financial inclusion.

