Entersekt to offer Mobile Connect to GSMA institutional customers

Developed by the mobile industry as a universal mobile-device–based authentication service, Mobile Connect allows consumers across the globe to access their digital accounts via a single login. Users of the service do not have to remember multiple usernames and passwords. Instead, they identify themselves with their unique mobile number, together with a second factor like a PIN or biometric scan when additional security is required.

Entersekt already offers advanced authentication and app security solutions, but the company believes Mobile Connect could help it address several challenges banks face in streamlining customer-facing digital interactions. The service can facilitate the sharing with digital service providers of mobile-operator–held user and device data – and it is contextual information like this that is key to improving digital customer journeys.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.