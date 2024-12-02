Entersekt launches digital payments enablement product

Connekt helps financial institutions to review their banking apps and combine in them the optimal digital banking with the latest apps in mobile payments. With this product, Entersekt delivers a secure service platform and ever-expanding menu of on-the-go digital payments functionality and third-party products, including tokenization and HCE wallets for tap to pay, QR-based scan to pay, and 3-D Secure 1.0 and 2.0. These new payments services can be switched on within their existing banking apps, no matter the underlying technology, payment endpoint, or merchant network involved.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.