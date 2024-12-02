Entersekt enters Nordic market

Entersekt’s interest in Scandinavia derives from its openness to digital banking and payments. Digitization may be transforming business in every corner of the world, but few regions have experienced the wholesale change in consumer payments behaviour that the Nordics have.

Consumers in the region have never been hidebound to payments innovation, as smart card penetration rates demonstrated years ago. Payments apps, virtual wallets, and wearables are used by majorities in all countries.

Swedes and Norwegians in particular lead the digital payments trend. It’s regularly predicted that Sweden will become the first cashless country in the world, but Jon Nicolaisen, the deputy governor of Norway’s central bank, told an audience in London’s Guildhall in April this year that, for all intents and purposes, his country is already cashless.

Entersekt’s mobile identity platform was engineered not only to secure sensitive digital interactions, but to help service providers respond quickly to changes in consumer payments preferences. Its product Connekt provides banks with a menu of on-the-go digital payment functionality and third-party services, which they can switch on quickly within their existing apps.

