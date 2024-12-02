Entersekt, BioCatch join forces to secure digital banking experiences

BioCatch and Entersekt have both developed tools that help secure self-service channels while boosting the customer experience. Their collaboration aims to generate new use cases, such as passwordless login and enhanced remote user registration.

The Entersekt Secure Platform is built on patented strong authentication and security technology, enabling secure payments for financial insitutions and other enterprises. BioCatch, in turn, leverages AI to analyze how users engage with digital interfaces and devices, using up to 2,000 parameters to passively authenticate a user and validate user identity in online applications.

If the BioCatch system detects an anomaly, it will send an alert to Entersekt’s security platform to perform an out-of-band, multi-factor authentication, which may also be mandated by law, as under PSD2 in Europe. Entersekt’s technology, which rests on a public-key infrastructure, can uniquely identify any consumer device through digital certificates, transforming it into a trusted factor of possession.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.

BioCatch is a cybersecurity company that delivers behavioural biometrics analyzing human-device interactions to protect users and data. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.