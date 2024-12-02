Entersekt awarded ecommerce authentication solution certification

EMVCo is a payments industry consortium managing global specifications for secure card-based ecommerce transactions. Entersekt has offered a 3-D Secure access control server (ACS) for many years, according to the official press release.

Over the last eight months, Entersekt worked closely with industry stakeholders to ensure that its 3-D Secure 2 solution was among the first to be certified by EMVCo. The ACS forms part of Connekt, Entersekt’s commerce enablement product. As such, it comes bundled with a set of APIs enabling a large and growing number of in-app mobile payments services.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.