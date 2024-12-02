Enterprise Ireland opens ecommerce fund for Irish retailers

Enterprise Ireland a the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. It works in partnership with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, and win export sales in global markets, thus supporting sustainable economic growth and regional development.

The organisation announced the opening of the first call regarding the fund at the end of October 2018, explaining that a total of EUR 625,000 has been made available under the first competitive call under this new scheme.

The fund will award grants ranging from EUR 10,000 to 25,000. The scheme is open to applications from retail SMEs with 20 to 249 employees based across the island of Ireland and who have a retail outlet.