Ensygnia partners with Star Micronics to provide in-store solutions

Ensygnia, backed by Telefonica’s technology start-up Wayra, has developed a mobile payment app called Onescan that has been integrated into the ‘All-in-One’ communication platform, the AsuraCPRNT from Star Micronics.

The Onescan process from Ensygnia enables retailers to sell products via a digital screen with customers using their smartphone to scan the screen and make purchases through the mobile payment app.

Customers have to use the app to scan the Onescan padlock on the screen to trigger the transaction.

The AsuraCPRNT is a solution that can integrate into a mobile infrastructure as a stand-alone terminal, server or Thin Client solution whether at store entry, point-of-sale or shelf edge to run product advertising, retail merchandising and point-of-sale promotions.