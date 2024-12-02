ENOC rolls out payment platform ENOCPay

ENOCPay streamlines the customer experience by providing the option of paying with a mobile phone, without having to leave the vehicle. It allows users to link their Vehicle Identification Pass (VIP) RFID account to enable top-up, pay for fuel as well pay in-store at ZOOM and Pronto. The app also allows for remote payments by entering the site and pump number details.

In order to use it, customers must download the ENOCPay app from Apple Store or Google Play and register for a new account. Users can also log in by using their social media accounts, like Facebook, Twitter, or Google.

Customers can add credit and debit card details on the app. They can link their VISA, Mastercard, and Diners cards, receiving notifications with the status of the transaction and a digital receipt automatically generated. The users can also track past purchases.