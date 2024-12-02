Enmarket C-Stores introduce NCR mobile payments

The new solution aims to help integrate delivery marketplaces and home delivery for Enmarket’s fresh food and healthy snack offerings. In addition, it supports the company’s expansion and recent acquisitions of Handy Dan’s Gulf in Ridgeland, South Carolina, 34 E-Z Shop c-stores and 34 Clyde’s Markets in southeast Georgia.

The solution accepts a wide range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover, mobile wallet providers MasterPass, ChasePay and ApplePay, as well as automated clearinghouse services. Retailers can integrate the solution into their existing mobile app or build their own.