Enmarket adopts mobile payments

The addition of mobile payments is the chains first step in integrating delivery marketplaces. The NCR application enables Enmarket to tender payments beyond the store through a cloud-based platform and deliver personalised digital offers to its customers via a mobile app.

NCR’s mobile tool enables mobile payments for mobile wallets and card schemes and allows targeted digital marketing campaigns. Retailers can integrate the NCR Mobile Payment solution into their existing mobile app, or use capabilities of the solution to build their own app. Compatible payments methods for NCR’s mobile tool include traditional card networks Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover, mobile-wallet providers MasterPass, ChasePay, and ApplePay, as well as automated clearinghouse services.

According to Enmarket officials, the company was looking for a payment solution that would enable secure outdoor and indoor payments, while at the same time offering the flexibility to add additional features such as location finder, promotions and product information—as well as potentially online orders and delivery.