EnKash rolls out corporate credit card called Freedom Card

One of the main features of this card is the short duration revolving credit limit for companies to fulfill all business payments including but not limited to supplier payments, travel and entertainment expenses, utility payments, digital and cloud payments, and other business expenses.

The Freedom Card, which was in beta phase of late, has already issued hundreds of cards and comes with free access to the EnKash platform, which automates accounts payables or collection process for businesses. Moreover, it allows SMEs and startups to avail credit facility for immediate needs and to manage their financial liquidity.

EnKash was established in 2017 and today the platform is accessed by more than 50,000 businesses.