Enjin Wallet joins FIO to brings usability to blockchain gaming

This move is expected to boost the usability of both cryptocurrencies and fungible/non-fungible tokens. The consortium comprises of more than 15 members from leading crypto wallets and exchanges. Enjin has expressed their intention to integrate the FIO Protocol into the Enjin Wallet.

The FIO Protocol is a decentralised service layer that allows several major usability features across any blockchain, token, or coin. To this it is added a functionality that puts an end to the need for a 64-character gibberish alphanumeric string to transfer crypto, integrated request for payment workflow that virtually eliminates errors when sending crypto, and standardised metadata that provides context for the purpose of a transaction. Moreover, future roadmap items include subscription billing, multi-signature routing for security, and cross-wallet data visibility.

The collaboration between Enjin and FIO is meant to allow easier navigation and transfer of tokens between wallets, gamers, and the multi-game universe, which opens the door to other features including reverse lookups of existing non-fungible tokens.