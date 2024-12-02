Engines manufacturer partners with Bridgeline to further expansion

The engagement includes a B2B solution in the US and Canada intended to support the manufacturer’s distributors in both countries. The B2B solution uses Bridgeline’s ability to manage catalogs with millions of products and to enable B2B customers to place orders with very large quantities and varieties of products that have sophisticated payment methods and terms.

The European solution initiates a rollout of their B2C ecommerce channels across multiple countries in Europe, powered by the Bridgeline Commerce platform. The company’s site will support multi-language sites and will include multiple currencies as the solution expands beyond the Eurozone. Bridgeline’s solution is architected to be scalable for future expansion into other regions including Asia and South America.

The site will be EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) compliant via a deployment in Amazon Web Services hosted in Germany. As Germany has the most stringent regulations regarding regulations regarding data privacy and GDPR compliance, this solution will satisfy all requirements in preparation for a larger rollout to various countries with different GDPR regulation details in 2018.

While these solutions are a part of the new engagement, this is not the first partnership between the manufacturer and Bridgeline. Earlier in 2017, Bridgeline worked with the company to launch a B2C ecommerce website in the US.