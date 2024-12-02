Engage People and FreedomPay expand the use of loyalty points as currency

The collaboration will enable consumers to pay with points (PwP) for every-day purchases seamlessly through the FreedomPay platform, allowing for frictionless transactions of any amount like any other currency.

Through a combination of Engage People's APIs and FreedomPay’s loyalty and incentives engine, customers will have the option to pay with points in-store, in real time across a variety of retailers. As a result, Engage People will expand its access to additional retail partners across North America, ultimately bolstering its loyalty network, Access Plus.

The loyalty network’s officials stated that retailers now have an opportunity to provide an alternative payment option that meets growing consumer demand during a time when inflation is at its highest point in years. They’re looking forward to collaborating with FreedomPay to continue to evolve loyalty points into a ubiquitous form of currency, like paying with cash or card, and expanding their network to include a wider roster of leading retailers.

At the same time, representatives from FreedomPay explained that consumers are continuously seeking alternative and diverse methods of payment. Through their partnership, retailers are not only providing more convenience and flexibility to their customers, but they’re also augmenting the everyday shopping experience. This may lead to repeat purchases and long-term customer loyalty.











More information on Engage People

Engage People is a loyalty network that enables programme members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programmes with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America.

Banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its Pay-with-Points capabilities and loyalty network, which has facilitated more than 3.4 million points-based transactions to date. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the US, Canada, and Italy.





What does FreedomPay do?

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As a choice for many companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare, and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver performance in the complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a security environment and earned the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America.

The company’s solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a next level experience on a global scale.