Enfuce releases MyApp to enable the launch of new payment products

With MyApp, Enfuce now allows its customers to move to market with their new payment products in a complete form. Being a white-label app means that it can be rebranded with logos, colours, and fonts. The business can also select the languages and features they want for their customers.

The benefit of a white-label app is that it saves time and money for app development. MyApp is developed, released, and maintained by Enfuce, which means that no resources are required from the customer to either build or keep the app up-to-date and secure. The business can concentrate on their payment product and let Enfuce launch the app in around eight weeks.

The product is available on both Android and iOS. It gives the end-customers control of their card and makes it possible for them to limit card usage and geoblocking, view PIN and other card details, report a lost card and freeze it, and to add the card to digital wallets. Furthermore, transaction push notifications bring transparency to card usage.