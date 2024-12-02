



As part of their strategic partnership, Enfuce and Swile intend to launch an improved all-in-one employee benefits card in France, with the product being set to enhance the entire employee benefits landscape. Integrating several employee benefits, including lunch and gift vouchers and travel expenses, the card intends to be a secure payment solution that can simplify the entire payment process.











More information on the announcement

Being a participant in France’s employee benefits industry, Swile is committed to improving how businesses provide rewards to their staff, with the company digitising the lunch voucher solution and working towards enhancing the overall process for both businesses and their workforce. By collaborating with Enfuce, the company intends to focus on advancing its mission and simplifying the whole employee benefits experience. The alliance enables Swile to utilise Enfuce’s modular, advanced, and cloud-based issuer processing features to develop a new offering for the market. Through this, the firm plans to consolidate and optimise several employee benefits, including meal, mobility, and culture vouchers into a standalone card.



Furthermore, the two companies project that nearly three million users are going to be on board with the solution, with the card working in physical stores and online and employees receiving the ability to include it in their digital wallets. Additionally, Swile’s customers can control how the cards are leveraged, enabling businesses to develop rules for approving and declining payment transactions in real time with validation control. Swile also enables them to set purchase restrictions based on budget or merchant category codes. Considering that employee benefit is a regulated product, Enfuce’s technology is compliant and enables increased reporting capabilities, as each card application is linked to its account which holds the balance. This allows funds to always be taken from the correct ledger.



According to Enfuce’s officials, the launch of the employee benefits card aims to improve the entire landscape by delivering a simplified and convenient experience for both businesses and their staff. Moreover, the partnership intends to accelerate Swile’s expansion whilst ensuring that its products are suitable for the market. The current move also supports Enfuce’s growth across Europe and solidifies its position in the changing employee benefits sector.