



By providing both debit and credit PANs in one card, Enfuce’s E2 card focuses on scaling the company’s ability to provide advanced products that deliver benefits to card issuers and customers. Despite being prevalent in the Nordic region, combination cards are less common across Europe. Through its offering, Enfuce intends to give cardholders credit and debit PANs in one card, which in turn can equip them with simplicity and flexibility, as they have only one PIN to memorise.











Enfuce’s expansion across Europe





Furthermore, Enfuce's partnership with Mastercard follows the firm's alliance with Saldo Bank to introduce the bank's first payment card programme. This move was projected to facilitate Saldo Bank's expansion within the banking sector across the Nordics and the Baltics. Also, the collaboration underlined Enfuce's efforts to assist traditional and digital banks throughout Europe, including other clients such as Kvika Bank, Alisa Bank, Memo Bank, and Indo Bank.

According to Mastercard's officials, the company is committed to collaborating with partners who share a mission of providing augmenting payment solutions. By teaming up with Enfuce, Mastercard plans to offer cardholders across Europe and the UK a simplified and convenient choice that merges the capabilities of both debit and credit.

In addition to these features, the E2 card provides banks and other industry participants with the ability to minimise plastic consumption by reducing the number of cards they manufacture, which supports both users and the planet. Also, the dual-PAN card scales security for cardholders by allowing them to switch to credit payments when conducting a high-value purchase.Moreover, Enfuce intends to enable its customers to design custom card products depending on cardholder needs, demands, and preferences, including custom limits and controls made in real-time, and support them in advancing cardholder loyalty by extending flexibility and keeping pace with fluctuating user spending preferences in the credit and debit market.