



Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to disrupt the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) banking landscape by providing a secure, digital-first solution that meets the growing demand for flexible, safe, and cost-effective tools in the modern financial market.

The Visa business credit card was designed in order to signal an important new development for the challenger bank, marking the next phase of their commitment to optimising the overall banking experience for SMEs in the region of Finland. Having already partnered with Enfuce to offer Visa consumer credit cards for nearly two years, this new venture is expected to expand its offering to the business sector as well.











More information on the Enfuce x Alisa Bank partnership

Through the process of leveraging Enfuce’s Card-as-a-Service platform, Alisa Bank has expanded its offering to include credit cards for business customers onboarded through its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) partners. In addition, the partnership will improve the manner in which SMEs manage their finances more efficiently and cost-effectively with real-time transaction monitoring, streamlined payments, and a digital-first approach to business banking. Alisa Bank will also have the possibility to offer fully integrated bank accounts and white-label credit cards to BaaS partners’ customers.

At the same time, the collaboration will also accelerate Enfuce’s strategy of expanding its footprint across Europe, as well as its commitment to improving the manner in which businesses scale and develop in the digital economy. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.