Enfuce launches real-time card spending control tool

Combined with Enfuce’s turnkey Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, Authorisation Control gives card providers flexibility to create sophisticated rules for approving and declining transactions in real time, and to have total control over how, where, and when cards can be used.











Capabilities of Authorisation Control

As cards, apps, embedded payments, and digital wallets become more widely used across a fast-expanding array of B2B and B2C applications and sophisticated use cases, card providers like companies, fintechs, and neobanks require more advanced spend controls than just limiting purchases to a certain sum or merchant category.

Authorisation Control goes beyond current spend management tools in the market, which typically only offer a few generic and basic functions through complicated interfaces that are difficult to navigate. With the ability to set one-time or recurring spend limits, location or merchant restrictions or permissions, and granular transaction data viewable in real time, Authorisation Control means card programme managers, finance heads, procurement executives, and family members can gain total visibility and control over how their cards are used.

With Authorisation Control, card providers, issuers and card managers can:

Get real-time transaction data insights on card usage;

Set spending limits, restrictions and permissions for single-use virtual cards, reloadable prepaid cards and credit cards;

Ensure the cardholder is verified, whether they’ve entered a PIN, or completed 3D Secure and Strong Customer Authentication checks;

Get flexible available balance instead of fixed credit limit or top-up balance;

Offer customers cards with detail-level customised controls;

Receive authorisation data that is easy to read and relevant to quickly implement custom controls.

Easy of use and availability of the new product

Enfuce’s API and Authorisation Control interface has been designed to be seamlessly integrated and as easy to use as possible, especially for entities not familiar with authorisation services. No previous experience or knowledge of card scheme message formats is required. A major difference enabled with this ease of use is that when spending limits need to be adjusted, organisations can do it themselves without needing Enfuce to do it for them. Authorisation Control will be available to Enfuce B2B and B2C clients of all sizes, locations, and geographies.

The card issuer offers a fast alternative to existing issuer processing platforms, with the agility to quickly add modules and services as and when needed, and a flexible pricing model that’s cost-effective and in tune with the scaling needs that companies look for. As one of the first to fully move card issuing to the cloud, and with its turnkey CaaS model, packaged BIN sponsoring, and all regulatory compliance taken care of, Enfuce is a one-stop shop for companies that want to issue cards to their customers.