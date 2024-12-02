Enfuce laucnhes MyEnfuce for testing and creating new card products

MyEnfuce helps developers onboard fast, as well as explore clear documentation and new updates when needed. More importantly, with the API explorer and Enfuce Sandbox, it is a low-threshold way of testing new ideas to develop business and product offering without the need for coding or extra investment.

The new solution is a place for customers to learn how to get value out of their card products and grow their business. It is a self-service platform for all information on Enfuce, offering customers tools to test Enfuce APIs and view their card base.

Customers will also have analytics and real-time data on how their card product is being used. Other upcoming functionalities help customers solve issues, develop their product, and discover value-add features that are right-fit for their business.