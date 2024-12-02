As part of their strategic partnership, Enfuce and allpay intend to provide secure, cloud-based card payment solutions across the public sector services in the UK, including local councils. Being a provider of payment services within the public and social housing industry, allpay delivers payment solutions, such as direct debit, internet, credit, debit, cash, and prepaid cards. The integration of Enfuce’s technology is set to enable allpay to modernise its payment systems and offer a more secure payment experience for both the UK public service sector and its customers.
The decision to forge a partnership was based on the current environment where the public sector is losing nearly GBP 33.2 billion
to fraud and error annually. By leveraging Enfuce’s team of fraud and dispute management experts, allpay receives access to improved prevention measures that work toward reducing fraud and compliance risks. Additionally, Enfuce’s fraud prevention system includes continuous monitoring, portfolio analysis, fraud reporting, and second-line support. The company’s platform is also PCI-DSS certified and can provide a reliable and secure environment that can support the public sector, specifically for managing sensitive use cases.
Furthermore, the collaboration assists Enfuce’s development strategy, with the company aiming to accelerate its expansion across the UK. Recently, the fintech secured its Electronic Money Licence
(EMI) from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), with the licence allowing it to provide electronic money services, card issuing, and payment solutions directly to its client base in the UK. By joining forces, both Enfuce and allpay highlight their commitment to enhancing the public sector payment landscape by delivering secure, convenient, and efficient payment solutions. With Enfuce’s technology and expertise, allpay is set to be able to improve its services and offer increased safety to its customers, thus ensuring that payments are processed securely and effectively.
According to Enfuce’s officials, the company’s advanced, fully compliant, and modular tech stack intends to contribute to allpay’s objective of improving payments in the public sector. In addition, Enfuce’s comprehensive suite includes integrated APIs, dispute and fraud management, and value-added services, which focus on offering secure payment solutions specifically tailored for governmental services in the UK. Representatives from allpay underlined that the collaboration represents a substantial step in their company’s allegiance to equipping the UK’s public sector with secure and reliable payment services, which can ultimately benefit the communities it serves.