Enfuce expands turnkey card issuing service with sustainable physical cards

For fintechs, this would save months of work from planning, design, and card manufacturer integration and speed up go-to-market.

Physical cards remain the number-one payment method in Europe, even as virtual cards and digital wallet payments grow in popularity. Over 600 million physical cards are issued in Europe annually, making them a big source of plastic waste. As demand for physical cards will continue, there’s a need for more sustainable card options. Enfuce’s Card-as-a-Service is a turnkey card issuing service that covers everything from BIN sponsorship and card scheme integration to compliance, fraud prevention, and dispute management.

MyCard offers speed to market through Enfuce’s pre-approved design guidelines, pre-made cards, and fast delivery across Europe. Customers can define their desired look and feel for the cards, but a design project is not needed. With MyCard, physical cards can be in the hands of cardholders across Europe within the timeline of an initial Card-as-a-Service implementation. MyCard reportedly has a transparent and fintech-friendly per-card pricing model, which remains cost-efficient even for smaller batch sizes. MyCard is first launching with Visa, with the addition of Mastercard later in spring 2022.

MyCard is launching with a wide selection of sustainable card materials to choose from, including recycled PVC, PETG, or sea plastics (collected from ocean and coastal regions), and fully renewable materials like corn starch or wood.