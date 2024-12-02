The partnership aims to offer businesses and companies the possibility to support their employees in commuting and travelling sustainably. Leveraging Enfuce’s cloud-based platform and BIN sponsorship, the Visa Fleet 2.0 card delivers universal acceptance, real-time insights, advanced spend controls, and AI-powered fraud prevention.

The collaboration will enable companies and businesses to get an understanding of their mission and their green track. According to the official announcement made during Money 20/20, the companies are expected to ensure that their businesses are compliant and that they can make the reporting according to a wide variety of formats.











Sustainable and transparent business travelling

Shuttel is expanding its offering by launching an open-loop solution alongside its existing closed-loop model. The solution aims to transform the way businesses manage fuel and parking expenses for their employees, offering an optimised user experience. The card user can move according to personal needs and circumstances, with no need for reimbursement from their company.

The Visa Fleet 2.0 card will initially cover fuel, charging, and parking expenses in the Netherlands. It offers the added benefit of combining universal Visa acceptance with spend controls, real-time expense tracking, and transaction visibility, ensuring compliance with global regulations.

Representatives from Enfuce mention that the partnership marks a significant step in bringing Visa Fleet 2.0 to the European mobility landscape. This represents progress in how companies manage mobility, unlocking faster, more secure, and scalable payment options through open-loop technology while remaining compliant for their workforce.

Shuttel aims to provide its customers and their employees with a versatile payment solution in the dynamic space of business mobility. The card’s global acceptance ensures simple transactions for users whenever they are using public transportation to charge electric vehicles. The infrastructure delivers AI-enabled fraud protection, with detailed reporting and user-friendly support. Shuttel’s integration with diverse HR and expense platforms further simplifies processes, saving resources and time.