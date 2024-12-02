EnergyFlex equips Australians with personalised energy insights

EnergyFlex now accesses Open Energy as a CDR Representative, providing Australians with personalised energy usage insights to reduce bills and carbon emissions, promoting sustainable energy use.

This achievement was made possible through EnergyFlex’s partnership with data intermediary and fintech company, Adatree, whose portfolio includes CDR partnerships with 20 Australian banks and credit unions. The strategic collaboration grants EnergyFlex real-time access to Open Energy data that powers its flagship product, the EnergyFlex app.











What is the Consumer Data Right?

The Consumer Data Right (CDR) gives consumers the right to securely share their energy data, through the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC), with other retailers and compliant service providers like EnergyFlex, in return for better products and services.

EnergyFlex uses an advanced, patent-pending algorithm to securely analyse CDR-protected smart meter data, offering users personalised insights into their electricity consumption. It also educates users on reducing their energy bills and carbon emissions and highlights the environmental and economic advantages of shifting usage towards renewable energy sources.





Bringing increased security to energy data

The process to get representative access to CDR data can take up to 12 months. EnergyFlex achieved this milestone in July 2023, six months after it started the process – – and four months ahead of the government’s deadline – and met Adatree’s strict compliance requirements around data access, governance, and security.

Only companies subject to the CDR, which is regulated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), can access CDR Data. Though not an energy retailer itself, EnergyFlex’s voluntary participation with CDR underscores its commitment to consumer empowerment and data security as an independent solutions provider.





Putting the power to save money and help the planet in Australians’ hands

Officials from EnergyFlex said that in an era of rising electricity prices, easy access to energy data is crucial. They eliminate the need for comparison sites, empower consumers on their cost and carbon reduction journeys, and pave the way for tailored customer experiences.

Through EnergyFlex, users can monitor their household or business energy consumption, costs, and carbon emissions, and learn about simple actions they can take to align their usage with renewable energy, reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, find the best energy deal, and become ‘Renewables Ready’.