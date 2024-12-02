This partnership is looking to improve services for ECCU and optimise its overall card service and support.











Details on the partnership between Velera and ECCU

The US-based credit union aims to offer its clients the tools necessary to achieve their objectives, such as saving money, buying a home, purchasing a car, or achieving any other financial goal.

With this partnership, ECCU aims to identify ways to maximise vendor relationships and improve processes for both members and employees. With Velera as its credit card processing partner starting July 2025, the company’s goal is to integrate debit to improve its overall card services and support.

By working with Velera, not only will ECCU have access to additional features for its debit program, such as contactless cards, but it will also be able to provide member experiences and services, both in-branch and through digital channels.





More about Velera

PSCU and Co-op Solutions rebranded as Velera in 2024 to better align with their future-focused strategy. The rebranding emphasises the organisation's ability to generate ‘velocity’ in an era of technological disruption and evolving consumer expectations.

Velera serves over 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating to help its clients keep up with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth of the financial landscape. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centres.