Energbank opts for ConnectCore to offer internet, mobile banking services

Energbanks online services, which has 70 affiliations in the republic, will initially be available to individual customers and later extended to commercial customers as part of their future roadmap.

In ConnectCore - Channels and Mobility, Energbank has chosen a product that is built on a robust technology framework, allowing it to fuse into a service-oriented reference architecture ensuring implementation and budget-saving ownership. Besides the underlying architectural proficiency, the ConnectCore channel solution offers features such as an integrated communication platform and auto-suggestive fields.

Energbak also benefits from ConnectCore’s library of published SOAP web services which allows further integration. The bank is nearing completion of integrating the channels with the core system. The implementation is coordinated by IdealInvent’s local partner, DAAC System Integrator, an ICT service provider and consulting companies in Moldova.

