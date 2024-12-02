



Following this announcement, by integrating with Stripe, Enercare is expected to expand its payment options, simplify its overall payment stack, as well as provide a more secure and efficient payment experience for its users and partners.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Enercare x Stripe partnership

Throughout this strategic deal, Enercare will have the possibility to offer its users a variety of flexible online payment options. Each transaction is set to be protected by Stripe Radar as well, a product that was developed in order to use machine learning for detecting and blocking fraudulent payments.

The partnership will allow Enercare to optimise its customer experience as well, while also accelerating its development in the market. Stripe’s modern API and user-friendly documentation procedure enabled Enercare to easily incorporate its systems, while also staying on track with the timelines that are needed to make these optimised functionalities available to customers.

Enercare currently provides heating, cooling, water heating, plumbing, electrical, and water purification tools and products for clients across the region of Canada. The company will continue to provide a reliable payment experience to clients, with a focus on availability, efficiency, and security. The suite of solutions of the company will remain consistent with the level of quality that Enercare customers expect, as the firm also aims to optimise the overall financial landscape as well.



