Endress.com unveils ecommerce platform for e-procurement

Features of the new platform include viewing RFQ’s, quotes, orders, and reorder products – by logging in to their account, users gain complete access to all past and present online and offline transactions.This makes it possible to check the status of ongoing quotes, track delivery orders, access delivery notes and invoices, and reorder previously purchased items.

The website’s search, purchase, and configuration options help users identify the correct component for their given application, eliminating the guesswork that often comes with industrial procurement. The company’s extensive inventory can also be filtered based on criteria such as product area, measurement principle, and product type.

The order interface of the platform allows users to request a quote before making a purchase. We also provide a comment and requirements section where users can ask pertinent questions and seek technical assistance from our staff.