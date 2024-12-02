Endicia launches return shipping service

Endicias Pay-on-Use Returns shipping labels are not prepaid. Postage is only deducted if and when a return label is scanned into the mail stream.

Endicias Pay-on-Use Returns service joins the existing suite of Endicia Returns solutions, which includes prepaid USPS return labels and the recently released cross-border Canada Returns. The extended returns capability increases the functionality of Endicias shipping technology platform, enabling Endicia customers to manage shipping labels for domestic and international destinations.

95% of shoppers will repeat business after a positive returns experience, whereas 85% will not, provided the returns process is inconvenient, according to a ComScore study for 2012. Moreover, supplying the customers with a pre-printed return label in the original package or an e-mailed label are both critical elements to ensuring an improved returns experience.

Endicia is headquartered in US and is part of Newell Rubbermaids global portfolio of global brands.