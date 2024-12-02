Endicia introduces Pay-on-Use Returns shipping solution

According to a 2012 ComScore study, 95% of shoppers will repeat business after a positive returns experience, and 85% will not repeat business if the returns process is inconvenient.

Endicia’s Pay-on-Use Returns service joins the existing suite of Endicia Returns solutions, which includes pre-paid USPS return labels and the recently released cross-border Canada Returns. The extended returns’ capability upgrades Endicia’s shipping technology platform, enabling Endicia customers to manage end-to-end shipping labels for domestic and international destinations.

