Endava has partnered with Wiz to deliver integrated cloud security for enterprise AI adoption.

The collaboration is intended to combine AI-enabled defence, multicloud security and agentic AI governance into a shared foundation for enterprise transformation. Building on its existing status as a Google Cloud Premier Partner and Google Security Partner, Endava has joined the Wiz Partner Alliance, a global network of partners working with customers on cloud security and operations.

As enterprises increasingly operate across multiple cloud platforms, SaaS ecosystems and AI models, maintaining consistent security policies has become more complex. Through the partnership, Endava will support enterprises in building cloud security foundations using Wiz capabilities, with the aim of providing greater visibility across multicloud environments and supporting the secure adoption of AI-enabled workloads.

According to data cited by Google Cloud, the time between an initial breach and the next stage of a cyberattack has shrunk from eight hours to 22 seconds, as attack surfaces extend beyond the traditional network perimeter. The partnership is intended to help customers move from fragmented security checks toward a continuous model in which risks are identified, prioritised and addressed earlier across the AI lifecycle.

Services and capabilities

Under the partnership, Endava will provide cloud risk assessments aimed at identifying vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, managed detection and response services to support monitoring, triage and investigation of critical issues, and advisory and implementation support to embed Wiz into development pipelines and AI workflows. The intention is to help organisations identify and address risks earlier, before systems reach production.

Nick Ross, VP of EMEA and LATAM Channels and Alliances at Wiz, said security has become a foundational layer of the AI era, noting that enterprises want to innovate with AI and cloud while having confidence that the services they build are secure, resilient and trusted by their customers. He added that Endava’s experience within the Wiz Partner Alliance is expected to help organisations turn cloud security visibility into action across the multicloud environments they operate.

Matt Cloke, CTO at Endava, said that as enterprises adopt agentic AI, autonomous agents are able to access data repositories, systems and permissions across interconnected environments. He noted that this is increasing pressure on organisations to strengthen data governance, identity controls and consistent security policies across their AI ecosystems, and that Wiz contributes the visibility, context and risk prioritisation needed to embed security into AI and cloud programmes from the outset, alongside Endava’s cloud engineering and managed services capabilities.