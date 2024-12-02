Endava partners with Imburse

A payments platform built for insurers, Imburse is a one-stop shop for insurance carriers looking to connect with the entire payment ecosystem through a single connection, enabling simplified integration with existing financial infrastructure and management of partners for collections and disbursements.





Endava – Imburse partnership details

Based on the information provided in the press release, the collaboration is set to strengthen Endava’s ability to support businesses with their digitalisation, innovation, and migration projects through new technologies and improved payment solutions.

Imburse’s platform enables businesses with complete freedom to change their payment offering in a matter of minutes, free of any additional cost. As opposed to having to integrate with a single payment or payment technology provider, companies are connected through Imburse, which offers them access to multiple payment providers and technologies worldwide. Through this partnership, Endava is set to support clients throughout the entire lifecycle, including selections and analysis, architecture and infrastructure design, and implementation support, together with set-up and configuration on behalf of the organisation.











Commenting on this, Shaul Lifshitz, VP of Global Partnerships at Imburse stated that as consumers’ payment preferences alongside technologies are ever-evolving, flexibility and speed are considered key. Per their statement, the company’s Payments-as-a-Service enterprise platform provides integration-free access to the entire global payment ecosystem, ranging from card collections to debit orders, e-wallets, and push-to-card transactions, amongst others.

The official further added that the flexibility for businesses to change their payment offering in a matter of minutes helps prevent costly and impactful delays while ensuring organisations remain dynamic within the shifting payments landscape. What is more, Endava’s payments and insurance expertise together with its experience with digitalisation projects of all sizes are believed to make it the appropriate partner to support and ‘nurture’ Imburse’s growing client base.

Jay Chitnis, Head of Partnership and Alliances for Insurance, Endava added that the partnership showcases Endava’s commitment to ensuring that businesses are offered the appropriate payment solutions and technologies to maximise business growth and potential. With an increased selection of payment solutions available on the market, organisations are compelled to leverage readily available solutions as opposed to requesting to replicate existing solutions specific to the organisation’s payment requirements.

The spokesperson added that Imburse’s payment software simplifies end-to-end insurance payments, and through a single integration, insurers are enabled access to multiple global payment methods and technologies set to be critical to their growth, especially when entering new markets.