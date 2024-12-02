Encore Theme launches supply chain finance solution ThemeChain

Focused on software solutions in the supply chain finance, home finance, retail and corporate lending for banks and NBFCs, Encore Theme Technologies issued the platform for handling multiple invoices within the same batch as well as multiple batches for the same client.

Centrum Financial Services was the first company where the system was deployed. Encore Themes solution is built to handle large volumes enabling businesses to scale up their operation organically as well as inorganically without being worried about the system or infrastructure. It meets the dynamic business requirements of the banks and supply chain management and helps manage stiff competition, reduced margins, larger volumes and increased customer expectations, Encore officials added.