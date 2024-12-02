encompass offers biometric identity verification and document authentication

encompass has integrated with global electronic identity verification providers to enable customers to fully automate identity verification as part of their overall onboarding and KYC processes. Advanced imaging algorithms allow users to authenticate an official identity document and conduct biometric checks against a “selfie” of the person being onboarded, in addition to conducting bureau checks for further validation. Bureau searches are carried out globally, using a customer’s preferred sources.

The capability enables encompass customers to conduct identity verification and risk screening for PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons), Sanctions and Adverse Media in one automated process, against all required sources, in minutes.

Companies can use the encompass automation platform across their entire client base, whether their clients are large corporates, SMEs, sole traders or individuals.

The integration of this additional feature is the latest step in encompass’ mission to provide its customers with all the tools they need for quick, comprehensive KYC in a single solution so that the process can be carried out in-house rather than being outsourced.