encompass, Bisnode to develop customer onboarding solution in Nordic region

The two companies will collaborate to develop solutions that specifically address the needs of Nordic banks and financial institutions, enabling them to:

reduce the spiraling costs of customer onboarding and lifecycle management

speed up and enhance the onboarding experience for customers

address compliance standards and ensure demonstrable compliance at all times by improving transparency of the process and ensuring auditability

improve the value of the data they rely on when onboarding and maintaining relationships with customers.

This announcement comes as banks and other financial institutions in the region seek to strengthen their defenses by raising AML and KYC compliance standards across the whole industry also in the light of a recent series of high-profile money laundering cases.