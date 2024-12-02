ENACOMM, DCI implement AI-based conversational banking

Conversational banking allows bank customers and credit union members to use the sound of their voice and devices ranging from smartphones to digital assistants to conduct almost any financial transaction.

By fusing banking intelligence and workflow automation, AI-based conversational banking significantly reduces operational expenditures, while creating a smooth banking experience. Bank customers and credit union members can securely access their financial information in real-time and conduct almost any financial transaction, review transactions, and retrieve information about their checking and savings accounts, using a digital assistant and the sound of their voice.

The ENACOMM-DCI partnership involves two reseller agreements, which will allow the companies to offer one another’s technology to their respective financial institution customers. The new relationship creates a pipeline for delivering their integrated technology, including DCI’s eBanking and ENACOMM’s conversational banking, to the community banks and credit unions in the United States.