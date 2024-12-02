EMVCo publishes self-evaluation processes for EMV QR code specifications

In 2017, EMVCo published the EMV QR Code Specifications to address two prevalent QR Code payment use-cases such as consumer-presented – the consumer displays the QR Code on their mobile device and the merchant uses an optical scanner to read the code; and merchant-presented – the merchant displays the QR Code and the consumer uses their mobile device to scan the code.

The self-evaluation processes, available to all EMVCo Associates and Subscribers, enable point of interaction (POI) implementers to confirm if their QR Codes are generated or interpreted in compliance to the EMV QR Code Specifications. As it is a self-evaluation process, EMVCo will not provide certification or approvals.

EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions by managing and evolving the EMV Specifications and related testing processes. The technology toolbox is collectively owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa, and focuses on the technical advancement of the EMV Specifications.