EMVCo launches EMV 3D Secure Test Platform

3DS product providers can now confirm whether their solutions will perform in accordance with the EMV 3D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification v2.1.0, or its EMV 3D Secure – SDK Specification, and receive Letters of Approval from EMVCo.

EMV 3DS is a messaging protocol that promotes frictionless consumer authentication and enables consumers to authenticate themselves with their card issuer when making card-not-present ecommerce purchases.

In addition, EMVCo has partnered with the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to align EMVCo’s 3DS testing activity with PCI SSC’s 3DS security standards and assessment programmes. The work of both EMVCo and PCI SSC provides an agile and workable structure for both functional testing and security evaluation of EMV 3DS solutions.