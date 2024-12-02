



TapToMobile enables merchants to accept payments directly on NFC-enabled consumer and enterprise devices without additional hardware.











The effectiveness of this technology depends on NFC read ranges, which dictate the proximity required between the payment and acceptance devices. While traditional terminals offer high read ranges, consumer and enterprise devices have limitations as they were not originally designed for payments. To address this, EMVCo has established minimum acceptance criteria and a 'reduced range' approval process to evaluate the performance of these devices for contactless payments.

EMVCo's TapToMobile initiative was developed in response to feedback from merchants and the payments industry, with a focus on improving the user experience. The organisation collaborated with industry partners such as NFC Forum and PCI SSC to ensure interoperability and improve device performance over time.

The new Reduced Range Level 1 Type Approval Process outlines two compliance levels, each with specific requirements related to reading range and positioning, as defined in the EMV Contactless Interface Specification. This initiative follows extensive collaboration with EMVCo Associates, Subscribers, device manufacturers, and NFC chipset makers.





Comparing contactless payment solutions: NFC vs. QR codes

In the contactless payment landscape, QR code-based payments have emerged as a prominent alternative to NFC technology. Unlike NFC, which relies on short-range wireless communication between devices, QR code payments involve scanning a code displayed on a screen using a smartphone camera. This approach is often favoured in regions with limited access to advanced payment infrastructure, as it does not require specialised hardware like NFC-enabled terminals. The simplicity and cost-effectiveness of QR codes make them particularly popular in markets like China and India, where they have been widely adopted for both retail and peer-to-peer transactions. Additionally, QR codes are versatile, functioning on a range of devices, including basic smartphones, without needing NFC chips.

In countries with higher levels of digital payment infrastructure, such as the US and parts of Europe, NFC-based payments are more common, particularly with the growing integration of digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. However, in markets with more fragmented infrastructure or where cost is a key concern, QR code payments continue to dominate. The choice between QR and NFC often comes down to consumer habits, technological availability, and the varying degrees of investment required for each system.