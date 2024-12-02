



This accreditation underscores EMVCo's role in supporting the deployment of secure payment solutions worldwide.











The organisation’s security evaluations follow a standardised methodology to assess chip and software-based mobile payment products against EMV® Specifications, requirements, and security guidelines. These evaluations aim to ensure high resistance levels to known attacks, aligning with the JIL Application of Attack Potential (JIL AP) standards.

ISO/IEC 17065 sets stringent requirements for certification bodies, ensuring their processes are competent, consistent, and impartial. EMVCo’s accreditation validates its compliance with these standards, fostering international recognition for its certification scheme and evaluated products.

Established in 1999, EMVCo collaborates with industry stakeholders to develop technical specifications and programs that enable simple and secure global payment interoperability. Its mission is to advance secure payment transactions by publishing EMV Specifications and facilitating robust testing processes.





Key technologies covered by EMVCo security evaluations

EMVCo's evaluations span a range of payment technologies, including:

Integrated Circuits (IC): assessing hardware, firmware, and security functions.

Platforms (IC + OS): evaluating hardware with dedicated software, operating systems, and runtime environments.

Integrated Circuit Cards (IC + OS + App): covering ICs, operating systems, and payment applications.

Software-Based Mobile Payments (SBMP): defining security requirements for mobile applications and payment interfaces.

This achievement reinforces EMVCo's commitment to advancing cybersecurity and promoting trust in payment technologies as the digital payment ecosystem evolves.





ISO/IEC 17065: ensuring trust in technology certification

ISO and IEC are globally recognised organisations responsible for developing standards that promote consistency, quality, and safety across industries. ISO/IEC 17065 is a critical standard that outlines requirements for certification bodies to demonstrate competence, impartiality, and reliability in their evaluation processes. This standard is particularly vital for organisations assessing critical technologies, such as payment security solutions, as it ensures that evaluations are conducted with a high degree of rigour and transparency. By adhering to ISO/IEC 17065, certification bodies help establish global trust in the technologies they certify, fostering interoperability and confidence in international markets.