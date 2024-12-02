EMVco approves Tieto as certified vendor of 3DS Secure Server

Tieto delivers 3DS Server as a standalone software solution that integrates into existing payment infrastructure, allowing intelligence sharing about transactions. The solution supports the requirements of the largest card networks and is listed on EMVco website. Tieto is currently listed as an approved vendor by Visa and MasterCard.

Tieto provides various IT and product engineering services in Finland and internationally. It offers application management services; and transformation and enterprise architecture consulting, enterprise information management, industry and business consulting, lean business improvements, practical project steering, and project program and portfolio management services.