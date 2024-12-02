EMVCo and the FIDO Alliance discuss FIDO Authentication in EMV 3-D Secure

The two companies will look at ways in which EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) messages may be used to pass FIDO authenticator attestation data and signatures in a manner that is both scalable and interoperable across the EMV payments ecosystem.

This work builds upon the pre-existing relationship between the organisations. The initial collaboration focused on how FIDO’s authentication protocol can be used to support EMVCo’s cardholder verification technology, leading to User Verification Caching (UVC) extensions of the FIDO specifications.

UVC allows an app to specify user caching time -- i.e., how long a user who has already been verified by his/her authenticator can wait before being required to re-authenticate.