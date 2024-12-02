EMV solution to retailers powered by Shift4, Multidev and Ingenico

The installation uses EMV-ready, smart terminals from Ingenico Group and Shift4s payment gateway, enabling Multidevs omnichannel solution to assist Opening Ceremony offer its customers a more secure and engaging point-of-purchase experience.

This integrated solution includes increased defence against counterfeit card fraud and layered payment security from Shift4s TrueTokenization and True P2PE (point-to-point encryption). These solutions combine with EMV to bring retailers in line with the new EMV chip card standard for processing credit and debit cards while also safeguarding them against card data breaches and reducing their PCI scope. Additionally, Ingenico smart terminals meet the latest hardware and software security requirements, are PCI PTS 3.x certified, and comply with SRED and Open Protocol modules.