EMV chip cards account for 1-in-3 of all global card-present transactions

Europe Zone 1 is close to full market EMV chip deployment with 97% of all card-based payments using EMV technology. This is followed by Latin America at 87%, and Africa and the Middle East at 84% of payment transactions EMV chip-enabled.

Asia showed significant growth with the number of payments using EMV chip technology increasing by 73%, representing 34% of all card-present transactions. Europe Zone 2 also saw a substantial rise of 30%, to 65% of all face-to-face payments based on EMV. The US is just beginning to establish its EMV infrastructure with EMV chip payments accounting for less than 1% of all transactions during this reporting period.

The data represents both contact and contactless EMV chip card-present transactions as processed by EMVCo’s members, American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay and Visa. To qualify as an EMV chip transaction, both the card and terminal used during the payment must be EMV chip-enabled.