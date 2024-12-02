EMQ expands into Indonesia with WeChat Pay Hong Kong

Philippines and Indonesia are among the top 10 largest recipients of remittances according to the World Bank.

Powered by EMQs API platform, the partnership enables WeChat Pay HK to simplify the remittance process by allowing the overseas workers in Hong Kong to send money via a smart phone, driving greater financial inclusion across the Philippines and Indonesia.

The Filipinos and Indonesians who live and work away from home can use WeChat Pays payout options including instant cash pickup, bank deposits to any bank, or mobile wallet wherever they are.

EMQ is present in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, with plans to expand across other markets in Asia and then globally, covering North America, Europe and the Middle East.

The company received its Fund Transfer Operator license from Bank Indonesia in March 2017.