EMQ enables real-time payouts for mobile wallets globally

This complements EMQ’s ability to provide an integrated suite of payment solutions globally with direct access to Indonesia’s wallet ecosystems. Its augmented mobile wallet payout to Indonesia is now available across all the fintech’s global markets.

With one single integration with EMQ Connect API, the company enables enterprises and their customers to transfer money to mobile wallets including Ovo, Dana, LinkAja, ShopeePay, GoPay, Paytren, TrueMoney, IMKas, and Astrapay in Indonesia.

Company officials stated that with the expanding ecommerce and digital economy in Southeast Asia, enterprises need a payment platform like EMQ that facilitates seamless cross-border payouts in local currencies. As the fintech continues to expand and optimise its payout network, it can provide increased access to wallet ecosystems, while aiding its customers tap into new markets.