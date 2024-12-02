EMP partners with Premier Bank, its first customer in Somalia

Working together, EMP will deliver debit and prepaid issuing services, as well as ATM aquiring throughout the Premier Bank network. As a result of the partnership, Premier Bank customers will now have access to their bank accounts via the ATM network 24 hours a day.

Customers will also be able to use their payment cards at points of sale (POS) across Mogadishu. In addition, when Premier Bank customers travel, they will be able to access their accounts through ATMs and POS around the world. Premier Bank plans to issue 15,000 cards by the end of 2015.



The partnership is part of a wider strategic agreement between Premier Bank and MasterCard to reintroduce formal banking services into Somalia, which have not been available since 1991. Having enabled MasterCard at ATMs and POS in Somalia, Premier Bank also intends to make its ATMs compatible with Visa cards at a later date. This will allow travelers who come to Somalia to use either MasterCard or Visa cards throughout Premier Bank’s ATM and POS networks.