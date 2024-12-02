EMP launches EMPay e-payment card

EMPay is a pre-paid, non-reloadable ecommerce product that will be made available to banks across EMP’s client base. As a prepaid product, EMPay is reusable until the balance has been fully spent. However, its one-time loading nature enables banks to offer it even to unbanked customers subject to local regulations.



For banks, there are multiple advantages. It can be issued through a multitude of channels such as mobile banking, ATM, POS, Internet and Call Centers, in addition to branches. From a compliance standpoint, no or little know-your-customer (KYC) compliance may be required and no face-to-face contact is needed. The solution can be delivered remotely at any time and requires no plastic costs.

EMPay is also compatible with all payment schemes including Visa and MasterCard. Emerging Markets Payments (EMP) is an electronic payments processing company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The company covers all elements of the payments value chain, from issuing, acquiring and switching, through to card procurement and personalisation. It also covers all major channels, being card, mobile and internet. EMP is currently partner to over 130 banks and 30,000 retailers across 45 countries in the MEA.