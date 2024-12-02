EMP and Inov8 enter strategic partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, Inov8 is set to promote EMP’s third-party card processing services in Pakistan and provide logistical and other in-country support.

Inov8’s products include MicroBank, a digital payments platform and middleware, SendPesa money transfer and Falcon, a mobile wallet and mobile banking service which also provides ticketing, location-based services and full integration with social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

EMP already serves 130 banks across Africa and the Middle East and is now developing new markets beyond this region. EMP is represented in Cape Town, Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Amman, Cairo, Dubai, Kabul and now Lahore. The company provides a range of products for banks, merchants and governments including advisory services, mobile payments and bill payments among others.

Founded in 2004, Inov8 is a Pakistan-based mobile financial services (MFS) solution provider. Inov8 provides a host of enhanced products designed to address the mobile financial services and payments value chains.